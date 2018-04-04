Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Ineffective in first career start
Allen delivered two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 106-102 loss to the Bucks.
Allen drew his first career NBA start due to injuries to Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb), Terry Rozier (ankle) and Shane Larkin (illness). That's a lengthy list, so you'd be correct in assuming that Allen didn't necessarily earn the start. In fact, Allen had played less than 40 NBA minutes before last night's loss. Boston is hoping that Rozier and/or Larkin can return to action Wednesday versus Toronto, which would result in Allen returning to his usual reserve role. In 13 games this season, Allen has averaged less than five minutes per contest.
