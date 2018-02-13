Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Leads Red Claws with 24 points, 8 dimes in loss
Allen delivered 24 points (8-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals across 40 minutes in Monday's 102-94 loss to the Raptors 905.
Both Allen and Anthony Bennett chipped 40 minutes of run in the loss, as the Red Claws stuck to an eight player rotation. Allen's eight dimes tied a season-high. He's averaging 24.6 points per game since the calendar flipped to 2018. While Allen has been lighting things up with Maine, his brief stints with the parent-club Celtics have been disappointing, despite minutes opportunities due to injuries to Marcus Smart and Shane Larkin.
