Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Officially waived by Boston
Allen was waived by the Celtics on Sunday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
By waiving Allen, Boston has freed up an additional two-way contract. At 25 years old, the defensive-minded Allen still holds a fair share of upside. There's a chance another team will take a shot on him, but he'll have to increase his offensive productivity if he hopes to carve out a lengthy career at the professional level.
