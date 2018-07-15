Allen was waived by the Celtics on Sunday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

By waiving Allen, Boston has freed up an additional two-way contract. At 25 years old, the defensive-minded Allen still holds a fair share of upside. There's a chance another team will take a shot on him, but he'll have to increase his offensive productivity if he hopes to carve out a lengthy career at the professional level.

