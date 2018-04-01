Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Plays eight minutes in win
Allen delivered one assist and committed one turnover and three fouls in eight minutes of run during Saturday's 110-99 home win over the Raptors.
Allen, a two-way contract player who has spent most of the season with the Maine Red Claws, was forced into action for Boston due to injuries to guards Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb) and Shane Larkin (illness). Despite the Celtics claiming their sixth straight win, Allen's contribution was minimal. With Larkin expected to return Tuesday, Allen will return to his role of providing emergency backcourt depth.
