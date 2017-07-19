Celtics' Kadeem Allen: Signs two-way contract with Celtics
Allen, who was selected by the Celtics with the 53rd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, signed a two-way contract with the team Wednesday.
Though Allen was unheralded out of high school, he improved enough in college to draw NBA interest. Last season, he averaged 9.8 points (on 45.3 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from three), 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 30.0 minutes per game as a redshirt senior at Arizona. In signing a two-way deal with the Celtics, who have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, Allen can spend up to 45 days in the NBA, but will largely be a G-League presence for the team.
