Celtics' Kadeem Allen: To be waived by Boston
Allen, who is on a two-way deal, will be waived by the Celtics, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
Washburn also notes that Boston is bringing in another player on a two-way contract next week, so the team is interested in getting a look at someone else. Allen played 107 minutes for the Celtics last season, posting 19 points, 12 assists, 11 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. He spent most of the year in the G-League, where he started 33 games and averaged 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals.
