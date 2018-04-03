Allen will get the start at point guard Tuesday against the Bucks.

The Celtics are essentially down to their final option with Marcus Smart, Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier all out of action Tuesday. Coach Brad Stevens will turn to Allen, the former Arizona product who's logged fewer than 40 NBA minutes on the season. Allen played eight minutes in Saturday's win over Toronto, finishing with no points, one assist, three fouls and a turnover.

