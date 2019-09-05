Celtics' Kaiser Gates: Signs camp deal with Celtics
Gates has agreed to a training camp contract with the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Gates was a G League staple last season, appearing in 50 games for the Windy City Bulls, averaging 12.7 points on 7.3 shots, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.0 minutes. He also appeared in summer league with the Clippers this season. The Celtics will bring him into camp to see if he can make enough of an impact to land a final roster spot, or possibly be part of the G League squad.
