Walker is probable for Wednesday's game against Memphis due to left knee soreness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

This designation looks to be a precaution, as Walker missed Saturday's game against the Suns with a knee injury but returned to action Monday night, scoring 20 points in 30 minutes. The star point guard could see a similar workload Wednesday evening, assuming he's officially cleared prior to tipoff.

