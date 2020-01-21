Celtics' Kemba Walker: Added to injury report
Walker is probable for Wednesday's game against Memphis due to left knee soreness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
This designation looks to be a precaution, as Walker missed Saturday's game against the Suns with a knee injury but returned to action Monday night, scoring 20 points in 30 minutes. The star point guard could see a similar workload Wednesday evening, assuming he's officially cleared prior to tipoff.
