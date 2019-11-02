Walker furnished 33 points (8-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 14-14 FT), six rebounds, five dimes and one steal across 36 minutes in Friday's 104-102 home win over the Knicks.

Jayson Tatum may have hit the game winner, but this was Kemba Walker's fourth quarter. It was also the point guard's third straight game with 32 or more points. And, it was his second straight game with 14 made free throws. Walker was excellent at driving to the hoop, drawing fouls and hitting all of his free throws. He also gathered some key rebounds late in the fourth quarter. Walker's Celtics now hit the road for eight of their next 10 games, starting with Tuesday's matchup in Cleveland.