Walker scored 13 points (5-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), while tacking on five assists, four rebounds and two steals on Thursday during the Celtics' 119-104 victory over Golden State.

Walker took a backseat Thursday, as Boston kept Golden State an arms-length away all night. Walker was seemingly never able to establish a rhythm. In one of the stranger plays of the night, he had an uncontested fast-break layup, but slowed down, tried to draw a foul and ended up having his attempt swatted away. He'll have the chance to bounce back on Saturday, when the Celtics welcome Philadelphia for a marquee matchup.