Walker (knee) looked "great" during practice and is healthy enough to play Sunday, but coach Brad Stevens may still hold him out, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
The organization is continuing to exercise extreme caution with its point guard, who has been battling knee issues since January. All signs are pointing to him being ready for the Celtics' first seeding game Friday against the Bucks, but it's not clear if he'll be playing in any scrimmages.
