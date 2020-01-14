Walker collected 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 27 minutes in Monday's 113-101 win over the Bulls.

Walker was relatively quiet for most of this game, but helped close out the win, scoring six of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. The Bulls have been a very difficult matchup for point guards all season and Walker will look to bounce back with a more productive effort this Wednesday versus the Pistons.