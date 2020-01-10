Celtics' Kemba Walker: Big night isn't enough in loss
Walker tallied 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal over 33 minutes Thursday in a 109-98 loss to the 76ers.
Walker's 2020 hadn't started well, out three contests with and ejected in his return match, but he started hot by scoring 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) in the first quarter alone. After a second-quarter injury scare involving a sprained left thumb, the Celtics would continue feeding the 29-year-old with mixed results (10 points in the third and 1-of-5 shooting in the fourth). Despite the inconsistency, the All-Star veteran looks to be back delivering the 20-plus points he averaged for Boston before the injury and move on forward.
