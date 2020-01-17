Celtics' Kemba Walker: Booms for 40
Walker exploded for 40 points (14-23 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and a block in the Celtics' 128-123 loss to the Bucks on Thursday night.
The loss was certainly not due to a lack of offense, as Boston finished with 123 points off of nearly 100 shots against a vaunted defense. Walker was the catalyst, pouring in 21 by halftime and not letting up. It was an efficient double-double and Walker's second 40-point game of the season.
