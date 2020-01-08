Celtics' Kemba Walker: Cleared to play
Walker (illness) will play Wednesday against the Spurs, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
After missing the past three games due to an illness, Walker will take the court Wednesday. There has been no word of a minutes restriction. In December, Walker averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 32.4 minutes.
