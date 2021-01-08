Walker (knee) has been cleared to practice with the Celtics.
The last update we got from the Celtics regarding Walker was in mid-January when he had progressed to spot-up shooting, so this is a huge step in the right direction. It's unclear how long Walker will need to practice before he takes the court in a game, but it seems likely that he'll suit up before the end of the month.
