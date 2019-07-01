Celtics' Kemba Walker: Commits to Boston

Walker agreed Sunday to a four-year, $141 million pact with the Celtics and will be acquired as part of a sign-and-trade with the Hornets, ESPN.com reports.

Any suspense surrounding Walker's free agency ended Saturday, when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that he was en route to Boston to finalize an agreement. The sign-and-trade is an added wrinkle to the deal likely designed for salary-cap purposes, but both Walker and Rozier are expected to officially put pen to paper on new deals July 6, when the NBA's signing moratorium ends. The 29-year-old Walker will step in as Boston's new starting point guard after Kyrie Irving bolted for Brooklyn.