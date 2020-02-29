Walker will participate in 3-on-3 drills at Sunday's practice and could be in line to return for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets depending on how he recovers, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Walker has been sidelined for the Celtics' first four games following the All-Star Break due to left knee soreness. The team has been erring on the side of caution in order to avoid a lingering problem, so this recent news is certainly cause for some optimism. More clarity on his status figures to come Monday once the team sees how his knee recovers from Sunday's practice.