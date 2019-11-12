Celtics' Kemba Walker: Dealing with whiplash
Walker left Monday's game against Dallas due to whiplash, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
The Celtics will likely wait to re-evaluate Walker on Tuesday before a decision on his availability for Wednesday's matchup against Washington is made. Brad Wanamaker and Carsen Edwards could see more minutes if Walker can't go.
