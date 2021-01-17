The Boston medical staff said Walker is "fine" after he took a hit to the ribs during Sunday's game against the Knicks, but he won't return to the contest since he had already reached his minutes limit, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Making his season debut after missing the Celtics' first 11 games while managing a sore left knee, Walker appeared to hurt himself during the third quarter and headed to the locker room. Fortunately, he checked out OK after being evaluated and quickly returned to the bench. Before exiting, Walker played 20 minutes and had nine points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and five turnovers. He should continue to steadily ramp up his workload over the next handful of games.