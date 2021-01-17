Walker is "fine" after taking a hit to the ribs during Sunday's game against the Knicks, but he won't return since he was already at his minutes limit, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The 30-year-old took the hit during the third quarter and headed to the locker room, but he checked out fine and made a quick return to the bench. Walker played 20 minutes and had nine points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three steals and five turnovers, and he should continue ramping up his workload after making his season debut Sunday.