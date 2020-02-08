Play

Walker (knee) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Walker was on a minutes restriction due to left knee soreness Friday against the Hawks, and he posted 15 points, six rebounds and six assists with just one turnover in 30 minutes. The same gameplan could be used Sunday. More information may become available following morning shootaround or pregame activities.

More News
Our Latest Stories