Celtics' Kemba Walker: Deemed probable Sunday
Walker (knee) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
Walker was on a minutes restriction due to left knee soreness Friday against the Hawks, and he posted 15 points, six rebounds and six assists with just one turnover in 30 minutes. The same gameplan could be used Sunday. More information may become available following morning shootaround or pregame activities.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.