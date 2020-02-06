Celtics' Kemba Walker: Deemed questionable
Walker (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Walker has missed the past three games due to a sore left knee, but it sounds like he could return Friday if everything checks out OK during pregame warmups. Should Walker be forced to miss another game, Marcus Smarth (thigh) would likely start in his place, while Javonte Green could benefit from increased run as well.
