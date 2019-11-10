Walker supplied 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), Five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block across 32 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 win in San Antonio.

Ho hum, just another impressive stat line from Boston's marquee acquisition. And Walker's offensive share could increase now that Gordon Hayward (hand) is expected to miss time. Boston led this game throughout, with Walker scoring via his typical bag of tricks. His ability to get inside while keeping is defender on his hip is uncanny. And he drains all his free throws. Kemba and his Celtic teammates now head to Dallas for a Monday matchup with the Mavs.