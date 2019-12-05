Walker produced 28 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 112-93 home win over the Heat.

The Celtics are now 13-0 this season when Walker scores 19 or more points. They are also undefeated at home. Walker's impressive stat lines are becoming common place. He's so smooth, one doesn't always appreciate his remarkable production. Walker has now scored 20 or more points in 11 of his 19 games with the C's. And he's had 8-of-19 games with four or more made three pointers. The absence of both Marcus Smart (illness and oblique) and Gordon Hayward (hand) has Boston leaning even more on Kemba and Jayson Tatum. The Celtics hope to keep things rolling Friday at home versus the Nuggets.