Celtics' Kemba Walker: Delivers another great stat line
Walker produced 28 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 112-93 home win over the Heat.
The Celtics are now 13-0 this season when Walker scores 19 or more points. They are also undefeated at home. Walker's impressive stat lines are becoming common place. He's so smooth, one doesn't always appreciate his remarkable production. Walker has now scored 20 or more points in 11 of his 19 games with the C's. And he's had 8-of-19 games with four or more made three pointers. The absence of both Marcus Smart (illness and oblique) and Gordon Hayward (hand) has Boston leaning even more on Kemba and Jayson Tatum. The Celtics hope to keep things rolling Friday at home versus the Nuggets.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.