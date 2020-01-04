Celtics' Kemba Walker: Doesn't travel with team
Walker (illness) won't play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Walker will miss his second straight game as he continues to deal with an illness. Look for Jaylen Brown to enter the starting lineup, while Marcus Smart will presumably start at point guard again. Walker's next opportunity to return comes Monday against Washington.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.