Celtics' Kemba Walker: Drops 19 in win
Walker totaled 19 points (9-19 FG, 1-7 3Pt), five assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes Monday against the Suns.
Despite failing to get his shot going from behind the arc, Walker topped double-figures for the 13th consecutive time to begin the season. The veteran point guard easily handled a less-experienced Suns' backcourt, ultimately finishing with a team-high plus-22 net rating. Walker's on pace to have the second-best scoring season of his career and is averaging 23.8 points, 5.0 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 threes in 33.8 minutes across 13 games.
