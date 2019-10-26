Celtics' Kemba Walker: Drops 22 in win over Raps
Walker scored 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 112-106 win over the Raptors.
The former Hornet struggled Wednesday in his Celtics debut, but Walker looked a little more comfortable in this one, although his shooting still wasn't particularly efficient. With young guns like Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum around him. Walker won't have to carry the scoring load alone as often as he did in Charlotte, but there should be some explosive performances coming from him soon enough.
