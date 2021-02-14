Walker scored 25 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 loss to the Wizards.

He tied Jaylen Brown for the team lead in scoring on the afternoon, but no other Celtic managed more than six points. Walker had hit for more than 20 points in three of his last five games, averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 boards, 3.6 assists and 3.2 threes over that stretch.