Walker (oblique) totaled 32 points (11-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal over 28 minutes in the 132-96 win Wednesday over the Magic.

After missing the last four games with an oblique strain, Walker returned in a big way, leading the Celtics in points and triples. While he's only played in three of the last eight contests, Walker has remained consistent scoring 32, 20, and 32 respectively. Since posting a goose egg from distance back on April 11, Walker has made 44.4 percent of his three-point attempts.