Walker (illness) registered 32 points (11-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a block over 37 minutes Thursday in the 99-86 victory over the Suns.

Walker put the Celtics on his back as he scored nearly one-third of the team's points while battling through an illness that cost him Monday's game. In his last two outings, Walker has averaged 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks while shooting 54.1 percent from the field. Walker has not played in the second of back-to-back games this season so with the Celtics playing on consecutive nights on April 27 and 28, expect Walker to sit out the game on the 28th.