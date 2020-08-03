Walker totaled 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block in Sunday's 128-124 win over Portland.

Walker, hampered by a sore knee, fell just one minute shy of his minutes limit and seemed no worse for the wear at game's end. Assuming he responds well to the increased playing time, the former UConn star should see even more time on the court Tuesday against the Heat.