Walker was ejected after being assessed a pair of technical fouls in the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Walker went to the floor after a hard screen and received two quick technical fouls after getting up to argue the lack of a foul call. The 29-year-old had six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists in 18 minutes, though he may not have seen significantly more run regardless since he's still on a minutes restriction. Walker should take up his usual role in the starting five Thursday at Philadelphia.