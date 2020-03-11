Walker (hand) finished with 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-111 win over the Pacers.

Walker briefly exited the contest in the second quarter due to an apparent left hand injury but ultimately returned to action. Still, he struggled from the field, and fantasy owners should likely keep tabs on him heading into Thursday's matchup versus Milwaukee.