Celtics' Kemba Walker: Ends up logging 30 minutes
Walker (hand) finished with 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-111 win over the Pacers.
Walker briefly exited the contest in the second quarter due to an apparent left hand injury but ultimately returned to action. Still, he struggled from the field, and fantasy owners should likely keep tabs on him heading into Thursday's matchup versus Milwaukee.
More News
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Heads to locker room•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Shot doesn't fall in loss•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Minutes restriction increased•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Not traveling to Cleveland•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Will be limited to 25 minutes•
-
Celtics' Kemba Walker: Will play with minutes limit•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...