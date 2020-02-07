Celtics' Kemba Walker: Expects to play Friday
Walker (knee) said he's likely to play Friday against the Hawks, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
The 29-year-old is officially considered questionable after missing the last three games with left knee soreness, but it appears he'll be able to retake the court Friday. Gordon Hayward (foot) and Jaylen Brown (ankle) are both questionable, so Walker's return should provide a significant boost for the Celtics.
