Celtics' Kemba Walker: Expects to play Monday
Walker (knee) expects to play in Monday's game against the Lakers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Walker appears likely to return from a one-game absence due to left knee soreness. The team will likely make his availability offical nearer to tipoff. Assuming Walker plays, look for Grant Williams to slide to the bench.
