Celtics' Kemba Walker: Experiencing concussion-like symptoms
Walker is being taken to a local hospital with concussion-like symptoms.
The severity of Walker's injury remains unknown, though he's headed to the hospital for further evaluation. It doesn't appear as though he suffered a serious injury, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, but the team won't know more until further testing takes place.
