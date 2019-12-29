Walker had 30 points (11-23 FG, 3-11 3PT, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 loss against the Raptors.

The star point guard has been playing at a very high level during the course of December, as he is averaging 23.3 points while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three-point range. Barring a two-game point against the Pistons, Walker has scored in double digits in all of the other games during this month, and he has settled himself as Boston's main scoring asset during this season.