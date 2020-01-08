Coach Brad Stevens said Walker (illness) "won't be playing his regular minutes" Wednesday against the Spurs, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Walker has been cleared to return after missing the past three games due to an illness, though the Celtics will play it safe and ease him back into action. The point guard averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steal across 32.4 minutes in December.