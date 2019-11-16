Celtics' Kemba Walker: Fills stat sheet against Warriors
Walker had 20 points (6-19 FG, 3-12 3PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 105-100 win at Golden State.
Walker wasn't efficient with his shooting, but he still managed to reach the 20-point mark for the fourth straight contest. In fact, Walker has scored 20 or more points while adding at least five rebounds and five assists in each of his last four starts. He will aim to extend his solid run of play Sunday on the road against the Kings.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.