Walker had 20 points (6-19 FG, 3-12 3PT, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 105-100 win at Golden State.

Walker wasn't efficient with his shooting, but he still managed to reach the 20-point mark for the fourth straight contest. In fact, Walker has scored 20 or more points while adding at least five rebounds and five assists in each of his last four starts. He will aim to extend his solid run of play Sunday on the road against the Kings.