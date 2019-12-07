Celtics' Kemba Walker: Fills stat sheet in win
Walker had 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3PT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Friday's 108-95 win over the Nuggets.
Walker was able to fill the stat sheet admirably, and now he has scored 15-plus points in each of his last five outings. Since returning from a neck problem five games ago, the All-Star point guard has averaged 23.8 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 41.3 from deep.
