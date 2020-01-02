Celtics' Kemba Walker: Game-time call Friday
Walker (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's game against the Hawks, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Walker missed Thursday's practice with flu-like symptoms, leaving his status uncertain for the first half of Boston's upcoming back-to-back set. If he's unable to play, Brad Wanamaker and Marcus Smart would likely see more run at point guard. Over his last five games, Walker is averaging 22.0 points, 4.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 32.4 minutes.
