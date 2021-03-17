Walker had 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five assists and two steals in Tuesday's loss to Utah.

Walker has now played in seven straight games for Boston, but there's a good chance he'll sit out Wednesday night on the second half of a back-to-back set -- the Celtics' first since Feb. 23 and 24. During that seven-game stretch, Walker is averaging 19.4 points on 42.9 percent shooting, while adding 5.4 assists, 3.6 boards and 1.0 steal.