Walker (oblique) went through a full practice Tuesday and will play Wednesday against Orlando, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Walker missed the last four games due to an oblique issue, but it's a great sign that he was able to make it through Tuesday's session. Expect the veteran to reclaim the starting point guard spot, likely pushing Marcus Smart back up to shooting guard. With Jaylen Brown (ankle) out, Evan Fournier could get the nod at small forward.