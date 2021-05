Walker (neck) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's play-in game against the Wizards.

The 31-year-old sat rested the final three games of the regular season with Boston's play-in positioning solidified, so it's not surprise he'll be available for Tuesday's contest. Walker averaged 29.8 points, 4.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 35.3 minutes over his last four appearances of the season.