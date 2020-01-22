Celtics' Kemba Walker: Good to go Wednesday
Walker (knee) is no longer listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Walker, who was originally listed as probable with left knee soreness, will take the court as expected. Across seven games this month, the point guard is averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 29.9 minutes.
