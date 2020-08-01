Walker "responded well" during Saturday's team walkthrough and will have his minutes limit incrementally increased, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Walker continues to be bothered by a sore knee, but he was excellent during Friday's opener, needing only 19 minutes to post 16 points, two assists, one rebound and one block. A specific minutes limit for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers may emerge closer to tipoff.
