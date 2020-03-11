Celtics' Kemba Walker: Heads to locker room
Walker went to the locker room during the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Pacers with what appears to be a left hand injury, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Walker suffered the injury while fighting under a screen. He should be considered questionable to return.
