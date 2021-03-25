Walker dropped 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six assists, three steals, two rebounds and a block across 35 minutes Wednesday in the loss to the Bucks.

Walker scored 14 of his 23 points in the third and snapped a streak of six consecutive games with which he failed to hit the 20-point plateau. In the process, he managed to make 50 percent of his shots for the first time in eight contests. While his scoring and rebounding is down from last month, Walker's seen his assist average increase in each month this season.